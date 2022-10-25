A vacation homeowner in the area recently told me that he understands short-term rentals harm the local community, but he continues to offer his place as a short-term rental because “the money is incredible.”
Another man, a long-term year-round resident living on a mixed-use street, recently told me that he feels like he “lives in a hotel,” due to the number of short-term rentals in his neighborhood.
Short-term rentals have greatly contributed to the lack of affordable homes for our local workforce by reducing the number of homes available and driving up the price of the few homes remaining. Short-term rentals have also greatly deteriorated the strength of our local community, with the constant comings and goings of vacationers and most owners living outside of the area.
Short-term rental owners should shoulder more of the burden to fund a solution to our current workforce housing crisis, for which they have greatly contributed.
For these reasons, I am voting “yes” on 2A and 2B.