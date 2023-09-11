Dear Editor:
School is back in session, and once again we have lots more traffic around the schools, including pedestrians, bikes and cars. As a neighbor to the elementary school, I get a firsthand look at the traffic around the school every day.
Please, do not run the stop signs or stop in the middle of the road and let your child out of the car. Do not drive 30 mph in the 15 mph school zone. And, if you are using the trail on your e-bike to get your children to school, please slow down. Last week I was walking my dog on the trail, passing several other dog walkers, when an e-bike with a dad and two children on it went zooming by going way too fast. It is common courtesy to slow down when you are on a bike (any type) when passing pedestrians and let them know you are approaching.
On another note, I’ve been to two home football games and enjoyed both the game and the addition of the marching band. The band uniforms are great, the song choice is fun, and it is another thing to enjoy on a Friday night at the football game. Thank you to the two amazing band directors for making this happen and the talented students who are putting in a lot of work learning new skills. I’m looking forward to seeing what the team and the band cook up for the homecoming game.
Suzi Mishmash,
Salida