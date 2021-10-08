Dear Editor:
The Sept. 23 incident at Salida High School created several questions. One thing is crystal clear. The Salida Police Department and the Salida School District have a deep mistrust and lack of respect for each other. This situation cannot be allowed to continue to exist.
The cooperation and communication by these two institutions are vital for our schools’ safety. It is imperative that they begin resolving their issues and rebuilding trust and respect for each other. I believe that an impartial mediator should be used to achieve reconciliation.
The first step to reconciliation is to drop the charges against Talmage Trujillo. Another important step is for the two institutions to work together in establishing protocols for handling potential threats to our schools. It is obvious that whatever protocols are currently in place do not work.
I call on the Salida City Council and the Salida school board to work together to mandate this reconciliation.
Cecil Rhodes,
Salida