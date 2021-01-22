Dear Editor:
In the book “Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy,” published last year, authors Suzanne Mettler and Robert C. Lieberman identify polarization, conflict over who belongs, inequality and presidential aggrandizement as acting intermittently throughout the history of our country to undermine the strength of our union.
The authors trace this history with examples beginning as early as the 1790s and continuing in the 1850s, the 1890s, the 1930s and the 1970s.
However, most unsettling is the authors’ assertion that now, for the first time in our history, we face all four threats simultaneously.
Aside from inequality, the most urgent among these threats would seem to be polarization, and one need look no further than the opinion pages of this publication to find ample evidence of its prevalence in our society today.
Helpfully, Mettler and Lieberman indicate precisely where and how polarization originates among politicians purposefully frustrating free and fair elections, delegitimizing the opposition, undermining the rule of law, and compromising civil liberties and civil rights.
Clearly, if we are to preserve democracy in our country, we must change tone and attitudes by modifying our political procedures and reforming our means of political discourse.
For example, we must consider spreading the use of open primaries and the practice of rank order voting. As is done in Australia, we might fine those eligible who fail to vote.
Additionally, we must eliminate the profit motive for news outlets, including social media, require equal time for opposing views, and curb false equivalences.
And above all, we must find means to abolish the unbounded power of wealth in news reporting, lobbying, legislating and campaigning.
Simeon Thomas
Salida