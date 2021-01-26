Dear Editor:
With all due respect to Mr. Bret Collyer who stated in his letter to the editor published Jan. 19, it’s difficult to reconcile his letter with his statement that he will do all he can to help heal this divided nation.
I feel compelled to respond since it seems his views are shared by millions of Americans.
Without falling into the trap that a debate would seem to present, I simply don’t see how our divided nation can heal when millions of Americans are not willing to accept the results of a fair election. And when asked where’s the evidence respond with some version of the rhetoric that the liberal media is not allowing the evidence to be presented.
There clearly is conservative media in the U.S. which has not presented any compelling evidence of election fraud, nor has our legal system consisting of conservative and liberal judges.
Nor has Mr. Trump or the until recently Republican-controlled Senate. Just inflammatory rhetoric of a stolen election resulting in the predictable consequences we are witnessing.
And since l’ve said “conservative and liberal” twice already, let me say I think those terms are not useful and only apply at the far edge of both ideologies.
There is much common ground in the middle, which is hopefully where our divided nation can productively meet. I can empathize with the feelings of Trump supporters who are disappointed and perhaps in shock that he lost the election.
l’ve been in shock a few times in my lifetime over an election result. lt’s part of our democracy.
But an utter unwillingness to accept the results of a U.S. presidential election leaves no room for our democracy to have useful debates and come up with productive action steps. Mr. Collyer, help me understand what “re-setting the dialogue” looks like?
Joe Martindale
Salida