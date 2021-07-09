Dear Editor:
Consider this a combination love letter and thank you.
This last March my husband called 911 and the EMTs arrived in about three minutes and took me to the hospital where an excellent emergency crew took over.
Fortunately, Dr. Karin Johnson was on call that night and she and her crew saved my life.
My care while in the hospital was outstanding, especially by the A-team; they know who they are.
We are so lucky to live in Salida and have Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Ann Senff,
Salida