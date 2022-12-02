Dear Editor:
Mark Kostelic writes that the election results defy logic (Nov. 22). I sympathize as I’ve often felt that way myself after elections that didn’t go the way I’d hoped.
Kostelic focuses on issues he regards as critical, from inflation to his belief that the COVID pandemic was mishandled. He bemoans the fact that the election didn’t result in “regime change at all levels of government.” His conclusion is we don’t have free and honest elections.
He admits he has no evidence for this inference but believes his position is somehow justified by “logic and deductive reasoning.”
As an expert in the scientific disciplines of microbiology and immunology, I vehemently disagree with Kostelic’s argument that governmental agencies mishandled the COVID pandemic. While their decisions may not have been perfect in all instances, on balance they were correct.
Inflation is a global phenomenon. COVID caused a short-term global economic slowdown from which there was a rapid recovery once effective vaccines were developed. This in turn caused supply chain issues resulting in an imbalance between supply and demand.
Moreover, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in oil prices, leading to increased costs for everything from gasoline to food.
While inflation and the supposed mishandling of the COVID pandemic may have been foremost in the mind of Kostelic, there are other issues that influenced voters like myself.
Foremost is the issue of freedom. Freedom to worship as we please, or not to worship, as stated in our Constitution’s First Amendment. Many Republicans wish to impose a white supremacist theocracy on all of us.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Most women believe they – not the government – should have the freedom to make their own reproductive health choices.
Many of us view other issues, from addressing climate change to gun violence, as important in determining our voting.
Then there’s Trump. He was the worst president in our history. After he lost the 2020 election he attempted to destroy our democratic republic through a violent coup and then absconded with top-secret documents.
Kostelic believes that only the issues he views as paramount should have been solely determinative for voters. My point is that many of us view other issues as critical in determining how we vote.
Our differing perceptions of the critical issues boil down to the tribalism that afflicts our politics. Political tribalism is nothing new. It’s been with us from the Revolutionary to the Civil wars through today.
Trump is mentally ill – Google “narcissistic personality disorder” if you disagree. His mental illness rendered him incapable of accepting the fact that he lost the 2020 election. Thus, he resorted to the preposterous evidence-free claim of election fraud.
Sadly, this is now the governing belief of today’s Republican Party. If an election doesn’t turn out the way they hoped, it must be due to fraud.
My hope is that some will eventually realize that election results reflect differences in perceptions of the critical issues, not dishonest elections.
Frank Waxman,
Salida