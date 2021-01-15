Dear Editor:
For many Salidans, 2020 was a difficult year. Like many other businesses we had to abide by the restrictions imposed by the health department.
This required us to practice social distancing and sanitation measures to ensure our client’s safety as well as that of our volunteer staff.
During this time the Grainery Ministry continued to operate to provide those in need of groceries with no interruption of our services.
As a result of the restrictions, at times we provided boxed groceries to our clients until we felt secure enough to allow our clients to select groceries for themselves.
At this time we would like to extend our thanks to those in the community, both individuals and businesses, that have supported us financially as well as with food donations for their extreme generosity during this most difficult time.
We have been greatly blessed by your contributions.
The Grainery Ministry will continue to provide groceries to any in our community that are experiencing food shortages.
Steve Lander
The Grainery Ministry
Salida