Mountain Valley School, Moffat and Crestone students are off to the Eastern Seaboard.
That is right. After lots of hard work and support, the trip for Europe in March 2023 is fully paid off. We can’t thank all of you enough for help and support. Since we all know the importance of hands-on learning, we have decided to do another trip to see all of America’s great history in person.
In March 2024, we will be taking a group of 25 students from Mountain Valley, Moffat and Crestone to the Eastern Seaboard to learn and see all the things that make America great. They will start in Boston and end in Washington, D.C., at our nation’s capital.
Students will have a personal tour guide the entire trip telling them all about the history and answering their questions. Travelers will even have the opportunity to earn high school credit while on this trip.
Students will explore the Freedom Trail, Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, United Nations Headquarters, Chrysler Building, 9/11 Survivor-led tour, Central Park, Statue of Liberty, Charging Bull Sculpture, Time Square, Liberty Bell, Congress Hall, White House, Arlington Cemetery, war memorials across D.C., Library of Congress, U.S. Supreme Court, Smithsonian Museum and so much more. This will be a great opportunity for our students.
You will see students continuing to work hard through fundraising efforts this next year and hopefully for years to come for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
If you would like to help contribute to these efforts you can make donations to Crystal Knight, MVS, 403 Pitkin Ave., Saguache, CO 81149. Should you have any questions or fundraising opportunities, please reach out to Mrs. Knight or Mrs. Johnson at 719-655-2578 or email knightc@valley.k12.co.us or johnsona@valley.k12.co.us.
If you have some fall yard work that needs completed before the real winter starts, please reach out to us and we will send students your way.
If you are interested in joining us, please reach out. There is still some space left.