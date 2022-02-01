Dear Editor:
For those who don’t know or recall, 40-some years ago the U.S. government proclaimed war on drugs. After fighting two world wars against very well-educated leaders in close to 10 years of war, here we sit 40-some years later with great technology that can read newspapers from space, drones equipped with bombs, rockets and gun fire, yet this great powerful government cannot beat some mostly street-savvy people.
Why? That is the question, does our government really want to? Is someone getting a kickback? I do remember a transport aircraft getting caught with cocaine.
Drugs are big business, and I don’t understand why this country cannot or will not end it. For example, from May 2020 to May 2021 there were 100,000 drug overdose deaths in this country. No one talks about it. Why?
This may be our problem with the homeless and the mentally disturbed. Taking the drugs away gives those people a chance to sober up to reality. Also, how many more are going to die with a wide-open border?
So my question is how long before our government tells the leaders of the drug countries to stop the drugs, or we will.
One last question. If the Biden administration is flying illegal immigrants to large cities in the middle of the night, is that not human trafficking?
Dana Nachtrieb,
Poncha Springs