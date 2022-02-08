Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Salida Marine Corps League, Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. detachment, we would like to thank each and every one of you who donated a toy to the Toys for Tots program held in Chaffee County this past Christmas.
With your kindness and generosity and the Salida Elks Lodge Christmas Basket Program, we were able to fulfill over 200 children’s wishes for a special gift to open on Christmas morning. We can’t thank the people of Chaffee County enough for their support!
And of course, we cannot forget to thank the many businesses in and around town for allowing us to place the Toys for Tots collection boxes in their stores. Thank you all!
Ron Carpenter, commandant,
Salida Marine Corps League
Detachment No. 1420