Dear Editor:
I'm writing to express growing concern regarding the proposed Timber Creek development intending to establish 140 dwellings (70 houses plus 70 ADUs) within a square mile near Frantz Lake, all relying on wells for water and septic. This project will set a precedent for future dense developments; therefore, careful planning and due diligence are crucial to ensure environmental and public health standards aren't compromised.
This unprecedented density of wells and septic systems poses substantial environmental and health risks that could damage Frantz Lake and the aquifer that runs straight into the Arkansas River. Our high desert climate of our county amplifies the challenges around water supply and aquifer recharge rates, which have not been properly studied nor has the threat of well contamination.
Research, such as the Colorado Water Conservation Board's "The Economics of Municipal Water Supply in Colorado" (2009), suggests that developments at a density of 100 dwellings per square mile should switch to municipal water supplies due to health risks.
Considering our high desert climate and the existing signs of wells drying up in the vicinity, Timber Creek should be required to adopt municipal water at much lower rates than 100 dwellings per square mile. Additionally the water supply, aquifer recharge and septic density safety into the aquifer has not been properly validated by independent sources.
Studies like "The Health Risks of Private Well Water in Colorado" and "Assessing the Impacts of Municipal Water Requirements on Rural Colorado" highlight the need for responsible water planning. These studies indicate that Timber Creek's density exceeds recommendations for wells and septic systems and should require municipal water and sewer.
As County Commissioner Greg Felt leads the Water Conservation Board, we look forward to his guidance, possibly mandating connection to the municipal water and sewer system for Timber Creek. The development's sustainability is vital, as decisions made today will influence future developments.
We anticipate a sustainable and well-planned approach for the Timber Creek development; prioritizing environmental protection and public health needs to be first. We can’t just take the word of the developer.
Brady Becker,
Salida