Dear Editor:
Here in Chaffee County, the climate emergency is painfully evident. From the Spring Creek Fire knocking out communications for more than a week to the Weston Pass and even the Decker Fire the year before last ... these are reminders that our climate is changing, and with it, our way of life.
The well-being of Chaffee’s business community is dependent on outdoor tourism, which requires ample water for our rivers and streams, gorgeous and healthy landscapes, regionally grown food and clean air.
Increasing drought, wildfires, intense summers and air quality issues reduce the economic opportunities for our town, as well as the health and wellness of our community members.
As a town, we have come together to address climate change by developing a green house gas inventory.
We have used this baseline to inform our policy and move towards reducing waste, increasing renewable energy, and developing community engagement strategies.
At the same time, communities across Colorado are frantically mobilizing residents and businesses to address climate change, those in our state capital seem fearful to take definitive actions.
The newly introduced SB 200 is an attempt to bring our state closer to reach the ambitious green house gas reduction goals we adopted with the passage of HB 1261.
This bill places our reduction percentage targets into achievable MMTCO2e numbers and starts to address the long-standing inequalities many disproportionately impacted communities have been experiencing.
This bill pushes our electric utility providers towards innovation and accountability. Finally, prompting the Air Quality Control Commission to make the pivotal decisions needed for our state to transition from fossil fuels and reach our reduction targets.
I request our lawmakers start protecting our environment with the understanding that the livelihood of our children, families, communities and small businesses are inextricably linked.
Jimmy Sellars
Salida