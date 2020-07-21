Dear Editor:
The Mountain Mail published a Guest Opinion Friday from Devin Castendyk, opposing a proposed project on CR 190 West.
Mr. Castendyk’s letter references the pending Limited Impact Review of Aspire Tours, an Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area-permitted outfitter proposing a campground and facility located in a rurally zoned district, on real property owned by Kathrin Troxler, owner of Aspire Tours, along the Arkansas River.
Today, Aspire Tours seeks to respond and to correct some of the assertions and claims contained in the Guest Opinion.
Notably, Devin Castendyk is a Las Colinas subdivision resident, a subdivision located near the Aspire Tours property.
His statements appear self-serving.
Of greater concern to Aspire Tours is that his opinion letter contains erroneous assumptions, speculative extrapolations, or are based not upon the Chaffee County Land Use Code’s Limited Impact Review procedures and provisions, but instead on his personally motivated interests or views.
Aspire Tours’ application qualified for a limited impact review under the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
Aspire Tours has and continues to work closely with Chaffee County to meet all necessary requirements for a limited impact review, again as authorized by the Chaffee County Land Use Code.
Aspire Tours has listened and continues to listen to neighbors’ and County residents’ concerns. Aspire Tours is proactively modifying plans to address expressed and validated concerns.
The Aspire Tours application involves no zoning change, nor is such a change required according to the Land Use Code Table 2.2.
Campgrounds and outfitters are an allowed and permissible use in a Chaffee County Rural Zone District.
There is currently an existing commercial business adjoining the Troxler property. Stoney Spring Ranch, a family owned ranch, hosts weddings, events, overnight stays, fishing, rafting and various adventures. Stoney Spring Ranch is located on CR 190 West, along the east bank of the Arkansas River.
Chaffee County Administrator Bob Christiansen issued a Statement of “No Impact” by the County on July 14. The no impact determination, including Aspire Tours’ address of Colorado Parks and Wildlife wildlife concerns, was published before Mr. Castendyk’s opinion to The Mountain Mail. His characterizations of impacts to the contrary are not reflected nor shared by Chaffee County.
The Planning and Zoning Department has stated the project is capable of achieving full compliance with county zoning codes and regulations.
Mr. Castendyk’s opinion also misrepresents, or misunderstood, the extensive consultation and planning between Aspire Tours and the county’s wastewater treatment experts and plans currently in place for the site’s future wastewater system.
The County confirmed that the wastewater treatment plans were sufficient to avoid impacts to the Arkansas River and adjacent environs.
Aspire Mountain Tours is an existing Colorado business, with offices at 17897 U.S. 285. Aspire Mountain Tours is committed to hiring local talent to enhance its benefits and services to both clients and to Chaffee County.
Please go to the county website to get the proper information or contact James Hillard at jameshillard@coloradobuildingcollaborative.com.
James Hillard
Salida