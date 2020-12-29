Dear Editor:
I find it amusing and highly entertaining that the Democrats can’t let President Donald Trump go — batting him around like feral cats with a dead mouse.
Then, searching for new prey into whom they may sink their fangs, they select as their quarry the Repulican party, and by extension, Republican voters.
It was a slam-dunk in this political game to blame Trump for COVID-19.
One may only speculate that our esteemed newly-elected incumbent has the mental wherewithal to string letters together to spell coronavirus, let alone come up with a plan of action.
Alas, the venomous diatribes printed in this paper will not cease, and the long hoped-for unity in this country will not be forthcoming.
This Christmas season will not deliver a gift of healing for our beloved country because gloating has become a Democratic party pastime.
Republicans, hunker down in your foxholes and prepare yourself for more cheap shots coming your way in 2021.
Elaine Loeffel
Salida