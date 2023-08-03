Dear Editor:
Dear Chaffee County,
I have worked at The Mountain Mail for 10 years, the last six years as a full-time reporter.
In that time, I have written your stories, covered your politics, attended meetings and reported the decisions of your elected officials. I served as your eyes and ears in court. I photographed you having fun and documented your accomplishments.
I covered graduations, school plays and concerts, ground breakings, ribbon cuttings, car wrecks, murder trials, tragic deaths, lawsuits, a forest fire, an unsolved disappearance, the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic and our community's triumphs in its wake.
I wrote your birth notices, wedding and anniversary announcements and obituaries.
It’s been a great job, but as of Aug. 4, for me, that job is done. It’s time for me to do different things.
Thank you for letting me tell your stories.
D.J. DeJong,
Buena Vista