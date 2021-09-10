Dear Editor:
With the 2021 Best of Salida awards approaching, the Salida Education Association would like to present our nomination for Best Local Teacher: every single teacher in Salida.
Our teachers have gone above and beyond over the past 18 months to keep students in school so that their families can continue to work. Salida’s public and private school teachers are the reason that this town is surviving the pandemic.
Here is just a small list of the things that teachers in the Salida School District have done:
• Frozen our already-low salaries to ensure that the district could financially withstand pandemic.
• Risked infection with COVID-19 ourselves in order to ensure that students could remain in person.
• Changed entire lesson plans with less than an hour’s notice when a student tested positive and the schools had to be shut down.
• Given up our prep hours to act as substitute teachers for our colleagues because of the substitute teacher shortage.
• Taught from closets, back porches and laundry rooms while also keeping our own children on track.
• Provided online coaches and an online schooling opportunity for those who were unable to come to school in person during the 2020-2021 school year.
• Kept rigorous academic standards during a global pandemic so that our test scores are still some of the best in the state.
• Last and most importantly, we have cared for your kids. Whether masked, in-person, over Zoom or socially distanced, we have made sure your kids have a place in this world that accepts them and challenges them every day.
As teachers in Salida, we believe we serve the best students and families each day. We are grateful for what we do, and it has been incredibly hard over the last 18 months. If you see a local teacher please listen to their stories, ask what you can do to help and show your gratitude. Every last one of us deserves to be the Best Local Teacher in Salida.
Kate Clark and
Abigail Cooksey,
president and
vice president,
Salida Education Association