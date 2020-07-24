Dear Editor:
The Mountain Mail published a letter to the editor: “Respect the USA.” The letter carefully said, “You came from there because you did not like there. Now you want to change here to be like there.”
It was a careful use of words trying not to sound racist or xenophobic.
First, let me admit that I do not know the writer’s life story. Still, I find it ironic that someone living in a community that is over 90 percent white felt compelled to perpetuate the myth that immigrants want to change this country.
I believe that I am qualified to state that the writer’s concern is a myth. I lived for forty years in a very diverse Dallas suburb.
My daughters went to Berkner High School, one of the most diverse schools in Texas. Their class mates were black, Latino, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Muslim and Sikhs and Jains from India.
It’s true that many kept some of their traditions, culture, and religion. Most were bilingual. Most dressed like we did, loved our music, and adopted our culture as well as their own.
They all celebrated our holidays and honored our flag. They all worked hard to earn their chance at the American dream.
Many were small business owners operating wonderful restaurants, nail salons, and ethnic shopping centers. The Latinos were contractors or worked for contractors.
My bankers were Vietnamese and still manage my retirement funds. The largest Presbyterian Church in Dallas is Korean located less than five miles from my old neighborhood.
If this hasn’t convinced you that they want to change here to there is a myth. Then think about this. Do you really believe that those immigrants who risked their lives traveling from Central America through Mexico to gain asylum really want to change here to there? Of course not, they left to escape violence, poverty and corruption.
Cecil Rhodes
Salida