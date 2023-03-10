Now that the editorial board has determined that 400 words and one page of editorials is the law of the land, let’s consider the use of the space.
I was highly disappointed that some of the last long, long letters printed Feb. 28 were from two members of that “gang of three” – OK, maybe 3.5. It seems that Tinker, Marty and Frank think that 500 words isn’t long for their “essays” containing the same leftist diatribe spoken over and over again.
It was good to see Marty say, “I welcome letters from those who disagree with me,” but not that the welcome mat included the usual name calling against someone who dares speak different opinions and/or truths. “Ignorant.” “Anti-science ignoramuses.” It is endless – and ironically the same words used by a certain politician they hate.
There are many highly educated people who agree and disagree with many of the points debated. Just because you have an advanced degree with letters – in say biology – doesn’t mean you are an expert in economics, sociology, world politics, etc. These fields are also entwined in the problems and answers in today’s complex world.
Many others with your similar education and real-world experience may even solve the same problems differently – and more importantly, just as effectively. For example, recently there has been much discussion from the experts regarding the future dealing with COVID and the next pandemic, and it is certainly more than just future boosters even if they were good up to this point. People – and their trusted advisors – need to make these decisions. That should not include, of course, an editorial opinion.
No, Mountain Mail, you don’t need to eliminate sports photos dear to local young athletes to allow more room for political banter that can be just as well said more concisely. I would still love to see the paper have two or more pages given for editorials, but it has to be from a wider breadth of the community and the subjects discussed. Surely, opinions about housing, land use, events, festivals, music, businesses, local and state law and how it affects us, etc. would be more than welcome. People in this community have fantastic ideas worth speaking about.