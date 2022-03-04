Dear Editor:
“China a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”
In regards/reply to this letter of Feb. 25, I highly recommend that those who would take this dubious opinion at face value and distribute it to the general public try a simple fact check on Google. There are many scientific studies that have been done on the subject, and it was determined by several scientists and men/women of learning that the origination of our current COVID crisis has been linked back to an animal origination. Please do not jump to hasty conclusions of laying blame.
The following link is just one of many you can find on the subject: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/19/first-covid-patient-in-wuhan-was-at-animal-market-study-finds.
Larry Payne,
Salida