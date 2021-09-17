Dear Editor:
It all began with a child’s misunderstanding. I was born with a growth hormone deficiency. I was a small, scrawny, sickly child. My grandmother called me the “runt baby” in her strong European accent.
So I asked my mother what is a runt baby? She said it is a term given to animals born so small it is called the “runt of the litter.”
So, that’s why Grandma calls me the runt baby? My mother laughed uproariously and said, “No! She calls you the ‘rent baby.’” Now I asked, “What’s rent?” Mom explained this is when you live somewhere but someone else owns the house. So, you have to pay (rent) to live there. So, I asked, who owns me? Who is my real mom and dad?
She went on, rent payments are due on the first of the month and because I was born on the first of October, Grandma calls you the rent baby. I was not owned by another family and I was not being rented. This story became legend in my family.
Flash forward to my adult years. One summer a favorite uncle came to visit me. We rented a movie to watch one evening starring Ron Silver. I asked if there was a possibility he was a cousin. My uncle shocked me by saying that this was unlikely because our family name was not Silver. It was Bullock.
What? Imagine my surprise to hear this revelation so late in life. It was just something that was never talked about. He explained. My great grandfather was strict Polish disciplinarian and his son became my grandfather. To make a long story short, in Europe in the 1800s bicycle competitions were all the rage. My grandfather, then a teenager, was on a bicycle team. The team was invited to compete in England. He, of course, wanted to go.
My great-grandfather forbade this, saying it was time he stopped these childish games and got a responsible job. But, my grandfather was determined to go. So, he snuck out of the house and found his way to England to join his teammates. When he wrote home to say he would be returning soon, he was told not to return. He had been disowned (equivalent to being declared dead) for disobeying his father’s orders.
My grandfather was suddenly homeless in England. A bicyclist on England’s team had become friends with my grandfather, and he asked his family if they would allow him to stay with them for awhile. They felt compassion for my grandfather and invited him in. Their family name was Silver. My grandfather was so grateful he adopted their family name, never to return home, and eventually married and raised a family under the name of Silver.
Today, I write using the pen name Tinkerpaul. I am a runt, rent baby, with an adopted family name, writing under an assumed name. The legacy goes on. I’m just glad my grandfather wasn’t a pirate.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard