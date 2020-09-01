Dear Editor:
“A tidal wave of tall tales, false claims, and revisionist history” is how the respected Washington Post Fact Checker characterizes Donald Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.
From the economy to the coronavirus to the border wall, the falsehoods are repeated with utter shamelessness. But this one stood out for me, especially with the mention of Senator Cory Gardner:
Trump’s claim: “We will always and very strongly protect patients with preexisting conditions. And that is a pledge from the entire Republican Party.”
Response from the Fact Checker: “This could hardly be more false — and we’ve given Trump’s claim our worst rating, a Bottomless Pinocchio. Trump took office and immediately began trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, and now, his administration is asking the Supreme Court to strike down the entire law, including the preexisting condition coverage guarantee. Trump has not offered a replacement plan, despite promising one since days before taking office in 2017.”
The Fact Checker noted that their researchers have also given four Pinocchios to several Republican senators who have “consistently worked to undermine the Affordable Care Act and its coverage guarantee, and who support the GOP lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court.”
Included in the list of senators is Cory Gardner. The Fact Checker notes that just like President Trump, Gardner says he supports coverage guarantees for patients with preexisting health conditions. And just like Trump, his record shows the opposite.
Conclusion: “It’s a classic case of buyer beware: Look under the hood of what [these senators] are selling, and you’ll find a car without an engine.”
Anne Marie Holen
Salida