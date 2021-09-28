Dear Editor:
I’m writing in support of Abby Jefferson for school board. As a devoted mom of four, Abby would make an excellent addition to our Salida School District school board.
Abby currently has children at both Salida Middle School and Longfellow Elementary School. She cares deeply about what is best for our children and our teachers. Abby grew up in Salida and has a deep appreciation for the schools in our wonderful community.
I am a former public school teacher of 10 years, three years teaching at SMS, and am now a stay-at-home mom of two children. I would be thrilled to have Abby’s devotion and wisdom on our school board.
Thank you for your time.
Cindi McFadden,
Salida