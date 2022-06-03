Dear Editor:
Did anyone notice The Mountain Mail e-edition on May 30 in the Past Tense 100 years ago section, which said Salida had a Memorial Day parade?
Obviously the Memorial Day parade has been a long-standing tradition here in Salida, yet 100 years later, our veterans cannot have a parade honoring our veterans because F Street is “closed.” As with the Veterans Day parade last November, our veterans had to move their Memorial Day parade to Poncha Springs, as recently stated in The Mountain Mail.
I say shame on whomever is making these poor decisions here in Salida to disrespect our veterans and veterans groups in favor of businesses on F Street. Are these decisions being made to cater to the greed of businesses, money or just plain disrespect of veterans?
What about the Fourth of July parade? Is that going to canceled, too? If so, I ask my neighbors in Salida and Chaffee County to boycott downtown businesses for the rest of the summer.
Shame, shame, shame on these disrespectful decisions. We should be honoring all of our veterans over and above all businesses. These parades are long-standing traditions of Salida, and I would like to say to all veterans that I’m so sorry our town is disrespecting you and thank you for your service. The barriers on F Street can be moved aside for an hour or two, which would be a win for all. Hopefully this will happen for the Fourth of July parade.
Kathy Alexander,
Salida