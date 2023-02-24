Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I think some people are crazy about socialism. And it’s not people on the left.
In the 2020 election, hard left political parties (including the Communist Party and the Socialist Party, as well as the Socialist Action, Socialist Equity, Socialist Alternative and Freedom Socialist parties) received a total of 92,000 votes, out of 158 million cast. Or roughly 0.06 percent. Clearly, people in the left and center parts of America are not crazy about socialism.
People on the right, though . . .
From Fox News to The Mountain Mail, right-wing pundits are positively rabid about socialism. Something about this esoteric political philosophy has unnerved them. Their rhetoric is overheated, unhinged, fanatical. They portray socialism as pure evil, and socialists as demon-possessed monsters – child-molesting, bloodsucking cannibal-ghouls. And that’s on a good day.
Coincidentally, I just finished reading a biography of Jean Jaures, the founding father of French socialism. And he was nothing like that.
Jaures was born in 1859, to a poor family in the south of France. A peasant boy, but with an intellect so prodigious it landed him at the country’s leading university in Paris. Then on to careers as a professor, internationally known scholar, journalist and politician.
Jaures began his political career in the 1880s, just as the Industrial Revolution was accelerating and socialism was being born. He served in France’s national assembly for 30 years. Representing the poor rural district where he’d grown up, fighting for the eight-hour workday, old-age pensions, universal education.
You know, all that evil socialist stuff.
But Jaures was also a visionary, who had a revelation of how 20th century industrialized capitalism would revolutionize warfare … of modern nation-states – sustained by the unimaginable wealth and resources unleashed by capitalism – fielding massive, mechanized armies … then poisonous nationalism sucking them into a protracted, total war that would destroy them all.
Galvanized by his apocalyptic vision, Jaures focused his final years on peace activism, on international disarmament and rapprochement with Germany, France’s mortal enemy. Branded a “traitor,” Jaures was assassinated by an ultra-nationalist French “patriot.” Shot dead at an outdoor café in Paris, while sharing a meal with friends, discussing the international crisis.
It was July 31, 1914. Europe was mobilizing, four days away from the start of World War I. The war that would leave the continent in ruins, just as Jaures had foreseen.
Anyway, I think the right has socialism all wrong.
Socialism is – now as it was in Jaures’ time – a complex political philosophy embracing a wide range of real-world governing styles, from brute totalitarianism to advanced democracies. Condemning socialism as some kind of evil unleashed from Dante’s ninth circle of hell is wrong-headed. It’s intellectually lazy, the product of a malfunctioning brain, genetically predisposed (or indoctrinated) to see the world only in black and white.
Which seems dismal, depressing, and … well, crazy.
Marty Rush,
Salida