Chloe Maxmin and Canyon Woodward, former classmates and environmental activists as students at Harvard, in their book, “The Dirt Road Revival,” describe the enormous power of listening and recognizing shared values while often facing and overcoming initial hostility and rejection.
Maxmin and Woodward both spent their childhood in rural communities, Maxmin in Maine, and Woodward in North Carolina, each developing a deep respect for rural values. After Harvard and in their mid-20s each returned to work in a rural area, Maxmin in her home community in Maine and Woodward in South Carolina.
Maxmin soon realized that if she were to help her community effectively, she would have to run for elected office. She decided to run for the Maine House of Representatives and contacted Woodward for his help, ultimately as her campaign manager.
Together Maxmin and Woodward accomplished something truly extraordinary. Above all, they succeeded in earning the trust of Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. And in the Maine House District 88 that had never elected a Democrat and against all expectations, Maxmin won. She won through a strategy developed with Woodward that required a herculean effort of solo canvassing, stubborn persistence and a thick skin.
Not long afterward, the Maine Senate majority leader asked Maxmin to run for the Maine Senate against the incumbent Republican minority leader, a well-known repeatedly elected official and businessman. Employing a similar strategy to that used in her House run and adapting it to a population about three times larger, Maxmin and Woodward once more defied all expectations and won yet again.
In this second campaign, aware of the abandonment of rural areas by the Democratic Party, Maxmin and Woodward became alarmed when party powers at the state level intended to disseminate bicoastal, consultant-developed messages toxic to most rural voters and likely destructive to their efforts in their rural Maine district. Fortunately, these powers felt compelled to redirect the resources intended for this purpose, and Maxmin and Woodward did not have to face this likely destructiveness.
Along with the urgent need to increase access to healthcare, education, jobs and elder care in rural communities, Maxmin and Woodward had recognized the disproportionate political power of rural areas, as was made plain in the 2016 presidential election. Additionally, they had recognized and nurtured the deep sense of community that would allow them to deploy this power in the interest of these rural districts.
By facing and defusing the hostility and potential contention and by demonstrating respect for differing political positions without agreeing with them and by identifying and emphasizing shared values, their campaigns had succeeded in inspiring a climate of cooperation and collaboration among enough citizens of goodwill and of all political persuasions to allow them to prevail in the interest of those very communities.