Dear Salida City Council:
My husband and I recently stayed in your lovely town in July, all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina. We were there for three nights and enjoyed our stay and all Salida has to offer.
We chose to vacation in Salida for the small-town feel, and to enhance that experience we like to stay in Airbnbs that can offer a more personalized feel than the hotels and motels that cater to the masses. We also found our Airbnb to be a bit more reasonably priced than other towns, which proved to be the deciding factor in us choosing Salida as our destination.
To that end, we are disappointed to hear that there is a proposal to raise the annual license fees for vacation rentals from $270 to $5,000 and the nightly lodging fee from $3.66 to $10 per night. We feel this would ultimately hurt the tourism in your town and prevent people from choosing Salida for a destination.
This will in turn hurt other small businesses in your town since we spent over $1,000 during our three-day visit (7000 Feet Running Company, Independent Whitewater and many wonderful restaurants and breweries).
We hope you will reconsider these proposals and fight to keep tourism thriving in Salida.