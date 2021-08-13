Dear Editor:
When Mayor Wood was elected along with council members, it was on his merits that they were basically hired to run the town of Salida.
Not to hire a tyrant who closes off a main city street for his and others’ benefits. This street belongs to the public and people of Salida. Neither Mayor Wood nor any of those merchants paid for the new pavement – citizens did. Also, there are 40 fewer parking spots, which puts strain on nearby neighborhoods and business.
If you do own F Street, I’d like to see your deed as it’s been public for over 100 years. We the people should keep it that way.
Your promotion of zero emissions is a physical impossibility. You need to get your calculator and watch Mark Mills’ “What’s Wrong with Wind and Solar Power,” but please do this with an open mind.
Don’t forget to add energy and carbon emissions produced to acquire these main materials and where it will come from, China.
China has no pollution regulations I know of, yet the U.S. requires all industrial plants here to use scrubbers or similar equipment.
If you remember, Beijing had to shut down to clear the air for its Olympics.
Here’s something else most people don’t consider: Every ounce of steel, concrete, gravel and rare minerals such as lithium needs to be mined, transported, refined, smelted, processed, before brought to market.
Then it must be molded for its specific purpose. That’s a lot of fossil fuel. Did you or council ever consider the whole process?
Also, a lot of people driving to and from work create the emissions I mentioned earlier.
Then comes windmill blades that wear out and are buried in the Midwest never to disintegrate. Another issue I don’t know if you considered.
You say we will look at free charging stations. Nothing is free. Of course, it will be hidden in a tax somewhere. Then Salida citizens will pay for someone else’s car charging, is that it? So has any one of you looked at where all this electricity comes from – coal- and gas-fired plants with scrubbers that catch the pollutants.
I have also seen the climate change; most likely this is why Mesa Verde was abandoned about 700 years ago.
All you need to do is look at temperatures a hundred or so years back. Some are more extreme, some less.
Same with geology; some of it takes millions to thousands of years, some is overnight. Thanks to the tree huggers is why we have the smoke in the valley we have today.
It’s called the forests will take care of themselves, not.
Just like the fire that came over Methodist – it was going to be monitored and $40 million plus later it was out.
If you are going to be a mayor look into your environment with an open mind and listen to others who are fully qualified to make statements that can be backed up with fact.
Dana Nachtrieb,
Salida