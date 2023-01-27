I was reading an article about some very strange quotes made by 16th century German priest Martin Luther. One of the quotes I thought could have come from Donald Trump or George Santos. It was in regards to lying and how it could be rationalized to allow the liar to be a good Christian. I quote what Martin Luther said and only changed his reference to “Church” and replaced it with Republican Party. Here’s what you get.
“What harm would it do, if a man told a good strong lie for the sake of good and the faith of the [Republican Party]. A lie out of necessity, a useful lie, a helpful lie. It’s not as if such lies would be against God, he would accept them.”
Trump and Santos couldn’t have said it better. They have made lying the gold standard in Republican politics. But it was for the good of the Republican Party. So what harm? Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over four years, per analysis by Glenn Kessler of the Washington Post.
Republican Congressman George Santos is a compulsive liar as well. Santos has made numerous false claims about his biography, work history and financial status. And he is wanted in Brazil for fraud and making purchases on stolen checks. But, all this is forgiven because it is for the good of the Republican Party to seat him as their congressman for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
The Republican Party is a train wreck with radicals like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado’s Lauren Boebert having increasing influence over the party. QAnon conspiracy theories, Trump and Santos’ blatant lies are now acceptable in the Republican Party and with Republicans’ control in Congress, the inmates are running half the asylum.
How did this happen? Research by Carnegie Mellon University into what motivates voters has revealed that many voters perceive our government as broken and decided it was time to blow up the system by electing people who are willing to do whatever it takes to represent their interests – even if that means skirting legal norms to get things done. Further, CMU research says it’s only when people feel disenfranchised and excluded from a political system that they accept lies from a politician who claims to be a champion of the people.
Per CMU, “to make lying unacceptable again requires that voters regain trust in the political system. When people consider a political system to be legitimate and fair, they reject politicians who embrace conspiracy theories and tell lies.”
So we have a choice. We must deny politicians who seek support by lying, appealing to conspiracy theories, popular desires and prejudices rather than by using rational argument to make their case.
The path is clear: Only vote for politicians who don’t lie. Now that’s an interesting concept. No wonder it doesn’t work. Martin Luther’s 16th century rationalization still rules today, at least when it comes to politics.