Dear Editor:
An Open Letter to Representative Doug Lamborn,
I hold these truths to be self-evident: your support of President Donald Trump and his sore-loser-onsurrection makes you a coconspirator in the violent acts carried out against the United States Capitol and Congress.
You aided and abetted Trump in his scheme to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
Your words and actions incited your and Trump’s supporters to violent insurrection. You hold responsibility for the desecration of the U.S. Capitol and the deaths and injuries to those defending it.
When a person in a crowded theater shouts “fire” when there is no fire, that person is responsible when people get hurt.
You, Trump, and many other Republicans have knowingly shouted “fire” with no evidence to support your claims.
Your fallacious claims of a conspiracy to steal the election gave license to a violent mob of your supporters to overrun the Capitol with the intent to harm those that right-wing media have targeted as their enemies.
Your toxic words incited the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, making you undeniably culpable.
On Jan. 4 you stated–without a thread of evidence–that “I will object to the Electoral College results due to election irregularities.” And, “Donald J. Trump fought for us, on January 6th, I’ll fight for him.”
In your Jan. 5 radio interview with Richard Randall, you spent much of the interview parroting Trump’s fallacious conspiracy theories, again without offering any evidence.
You stated that the election was rigged and encouraged Trump’s supporters to “stand up for him.”
After reciting a long list of unproven claims about conspiracies against Trump, you threatened Democrats by stating that “You reap what you sow. And we’re going to see some of that tomorrow.”
After the hostile takeover of the Capitol on Jan. 6, you sought to whitewash your role in inciting the violence by stating: “My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm’s way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans.”
You can run from the truth, but you cannot hide.
No amount of dissembling can cover up your support of and allegiance to the Trump insurrection.
No amount of denial can undo the harm you’ve caused through your words and actions.
No amount of verbal bleach can remove the blood on your hands. You are what you claim to condemn. This is who you are and you’re right, it is un-American.
As a citizen residing in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, I call for your immediate resignation.
Hugh Young
Salida