Dear Editor:
Salida needs to make a law that requires anyone hauling trash to the landfill to tarp their load prior to driving there. Colo. 291 is an eyesore littered with trash that blows out of trucks hauling trash untarped. The responsible party does not attempt to pick up the trash that blows out of their trucks.
Leadville landfill will not allow anyone access to dump if they do not tarp their load, and U.S. 24 is clean of trash.
I travel Colo. 291 daily and see more and more trash along the roadside.
This has been happening since the landfill opened, and now it’s time for it to stop. I ask for an immediate law requiring these people to tarp or be fined for littering.
Jim Schwitzer,
Salida