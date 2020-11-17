Dear Editor:
To the President Donald Trump supporters, I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences. I know exactly how you feel as this is where I was four years ago when Hillary Clinton lost her race for the presidency.
I understand the shock, the disbelief, the anger, the disappointment.
What you will go through is like the seven stages of grief: 1. Shock and disbelief; 2. Denial; 3. Guilt; 4. Anger and bargaining; 5. Depression, loneliness and reflection; 6. Reconstruction and working through; 7. Acceptance.
Step six is where I have been for the last four years. I have been lucky in that I have had, during that time, the absolute joy of the birth and growth of two beautiful, funny, entertaining grandkids.
So you too will find another outlet that will sustain you and give you hope in the future.
Here’s the thing, though, about step seven—acceptance.
Recently, HBO had a two-part series, The Comey Rule. The show interspersed real-life people along with actors playing the various parts.
In the scene where Dana Bash of CNN announced that Donald Trump wins the presidency, I gasped and tears rolled down my cheeks. Four years after the fact, these words hit me like a sledge hammer.
In the four years after Hillary Clinton’s loss, I never cried. Yes, I was angry, disappointed, depressed but I was able to move on, enjoy my family, music, reading, beauty in the world, and to continue functioning in society. As they say, life goes on.
But, I don’t think I ever accepted that Donald Trump was president.
I still don’t understand how anyone could possibly think that a man as deficient in character, intellect, honesty, empathy and just general human decency should be admired at all.
Despite that, I do understand your disappointment. I never took out a gun and threatened anyone. Nor did I punch anyone in the face. Or call them a moron. Or move to another country. I just moved on with my life.
And, if you are the decent, honorable, patriotic people you claim to be, you will too.
Nelda Waxman
Salida