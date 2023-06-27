Dear Editor:
Yep, it’s tragically unnecessary.
Clearly, I’m writing in response to Vince Phillips' tragically unnecessary guest opinion. Vince, are you OK? You seem to spend an awful lot of time looking for conspiracies and monsters where there aren’t any.
You’re right, on Easter Sunday the Rosary Rally flyers went home, and the Catholic Church decided to support a rally against books they didn’t know much about (so who was it that sowed the “poisonous seeds”). Books they had deemed “obscene.” Books they didn’t even know if the library had. Books they clearly had not even read (unless you count looking at the pictures).
Then yes, the library responded. Over and over, and with the same information each time. The library also told anyone who asked where the books were located, and answered any questions that were asked. It seems as though most of the opposition refused to even come to the library or have a conversation (so much for open discourse). The library responded to the growing misinformation that was being spread only to be told that they certainly couldn’t know where things were located in their own building.
The library has repeatedly offered tours to those who have concerns and open dialogue about the topics these “obscene” titles have (think inclusivity – scary, right?) and the library will continue doing so.
If you have concerns, talk to a librarian. Educate yourself, don’t follow those looking for conspiracies where there aren’t any.
And to those who support libraries, ask questions, read about things they don’t understand or k
now much about, we salute you. Keep it up – we need more people in the world who understand that just because it isn’t my experience doesn’t make it “obscene.”
Amy Potts,
Salida