Oh, look who’s back again to create drama: former Mayor Jim LiVecchi. Sir, we’ve had enough. We don’t want you for mayor anymore, and we don’t want to read your writings in the newspapers that seek to keep this community divided.
If you were a true leader, you would stand behind our current mayor and council and work with them to find solutions to the problems you’ve made up out of thin air. You would realize times have changed, and the new leadership is faced with more complicated issues than you ever had to deal with. They are doing their best.
Please, move on. Let this community grow. You represent the “good old boy” days of Salida and no one wants to go back there, except local bigots.