Dear Editor:
Condemnation of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is big news in Colorado and nationwide. Is it fair? In an Aug. 12 news conference, Secretary of State (SoS) Jena Griswold stated that video footage from surveillance cameras inside the Mesa clerk’s office is missing. Video that should have recorded a software upgrade to the Dominion voting system.
Griswold says Clerk Peters directed staff to turn off the surveillance video cameras to cover up alleged malfeasance.
“Tamper seals and 24/7 surveillance footage are widely used by election officials across the country to ensure ‘chain of custody’ and that no one has improperly accessed or tampered with machines,” says Griswold.
A June 23 press release from Chaffee County states that the SoS “has not voiced concern” over the mysteriously missing Chaffee 2020 election surveillance footage. Is the SoS not concerned that someone may have “improperly accessed or tampered with” the voting machines in Chaffee County?
Griswold said her staff had inspected Mesa County’s video surveillance system and voting machines but could not “establish a verifiable chain of custody for any of the voting systems components in Mesa County and cannot establish confidence in the integrity or security of those components.”
Griswold says, “I think this is troubling for the entire state of Colorado, to have someone in a trusted position, literally trusted to protect democracy, allow this type of situation to occur.
“Our expectation of elected officials is to follow the law and follow election rules and protocols,” continues Griswold.
Why don’t these same statements apply to the Chaffee County clerk? Apparently because the SoS does not want them to, having neglected to make public comment about missing Chaffee County election surveillance footage.
The missing surveillance footage in Mesa County was not of an election, but a recent software upgrade to the Dominion Voting Machines. I filed a CORA request asking for analogous surveillance video of the Chaffee County Dominion software upgrade. The response from Chaffee County?
“As ... for the surveillance video, the County does not have any records responsive to your request. Specifically, Colorado state statute and regulations do not require any surveillance video to be taken or retained for upgrades to voting systems.”
Unbelievable! Mesa County Clerk Peters is being excoriated by the SoS for not having surveillance video of a software upgrade. Chaffee County does not have it either, because it was never required.
Meanwhile, the SoS “has not voiced concern” over the missing Chaffee County election surveillance videos from one or more actual elections. Election surveillance video which is very much required by the SoS and the state of Colorado. Why isn’t Clerk Mitchell required to maintain a “verifiable chain of custody” regarding Chaffee County’s voting equipment and elections?
Is this partisan preferential treatment of the Chaffee County clerk by the SoS? Clerk Mitchell does share her political party with the SoS. Clerk Peters does not. If true, this double standard is a sad commentary on ethics of the Colorado secretary of state.
Jerry Raski,
Salida