Dear Editor:
Thank you for printing the “Outfitter defends business concept” article in the July 21, 2020 Mountain Mail. It is always good to hear both sides of any story.
I do however want to comment on statements made in this article by the Aspire Tours owner, Kathrin Troxler. Specifically the following:
“Kathrin Troxlor said she wishes she and her husband, Brian Erdner, had more time to talk to the neighbors before the Limited Impact Review for their proposed Aspire Tours came before the Chaffee County Planning Commission.”
“We spent two seasons living in a tent on the land,” Troxlor said. “We wanted to get a feel for the land, work it with our bare hands and respect and honor the natives who came before us. We also talked to our neighbors. We wanted to be respectful of them as well.”
I do not know which neighbors Aspire Tours spoke to about their plans but we live on Rangeview Circle, directly across CR 190 from the Aspire Tour driveway and would be personally impacted by their proposed plan.
We have been on this property 4 years and have never been contacted by Kathrin, Brian or anyone from Aspire Tours until July 2020, 6 months after the Limited Impact Review application was submitted to Chaffee County.
In addition, no resident of Rangeview subdivision has ever been contacted by Kathrin, Brian or Aspire Tours about their plans until the same July 2020 contact.
We all believe 2 years is enough time for Aspire Tours to talk to the neighbors directly impacted by their plans.
Judy Pianalto-Dean
Salida