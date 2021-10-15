Dear Editor:
For 4½ years I have spoken with a dizzying number of knee patients trying to feel comfortable with a decision on where to go. Vail, Denver, Colorado Springs and Divide were frequent answers.
I wanted both knees done at the same time, get it over with.
At one time I was told that I shouldn’t do that because it is bad to be under anesthesia that long.
Recently I spoke with a couple of locals and they had their knees replaced at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. I just decided to do it here.
They were wrong about the anesthesia. Dr. Jones worked on one knee and R. Perez did the other at the same time. So you are under no longer than with the one-knee procedure.
The surgeons were professional and experienced, and I did research such things.
I went in on Sept. 17 for surgery and left the hospital on Sept. 21.
Staff care, I could not have had better. Physical therapy and nurses provided great care.
Impressive was the Q-Ball, a little device that fed a numbing agent into each knee through a small tube throughout my stay.
I think that did a lot for possible pain during my healing days. Would I do it again? Absolutely.
I would not wait as long as I did. I am home recovering and experiencing far less pain than expected. I was up walking the day of the surgery and now a week after surgery there is no pain in walking.
The great care though is from the warm heart of my wife. My age: 71.
Fred Jackson,
Salida