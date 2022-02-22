Dear Editor:
I’d like to say thank you to a very nice gentleman named Ken. I was volunteering at the BV Library when this gentleman walked up to me with a rose for Valentine’s Day. I told him that was such a nice gesture and thanked him.
Later, while I was sitting in my car answering a text message at City Market, there was a knock on my window, and it was the same man from the library ready to give me another rose. I told him he gave me one at the library and asked him his name and what organization he was with. He said he wasn’t with any club and that he loves to do this little thing for people to hopefully make them feel good.
Well, Ken, you did that for me, and I thank you again.
Denise Washer,
Nathrop