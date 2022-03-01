Dear Editor:
I recently received a bill from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. The bill was for $145. I had not been to the hospital for any healthcare needs.
I called the hospital’s billing department, and they informed me that it was for “lab work” in November. I did not go to the hospital in November nor did I have any “lab work.” The billing agent couldn’t tell me anymore than this, and I was told they would look into it and get back to me. They did not.
I called back the following week and spoke with another billing agent at the hospital. They asked me, “Did you get a COVID-19 test in November?” I had. I had booked an appointment through the Chaffee County Public Health website and was administered a COVID-19 test at our EMS facility on CR 120. The billing agent said that must be what the charge was for and immediately removed it from my billing account at the hospital.
This is my concern. How many other Chaffee County residents are being billed through the hospital for the “free” COVID-19 tests being administered by Chaffee County Public Health? How do the tests administered by Pubic Health at the EMS facility have anything to do with HRRMC? There seems to be a gross oversight by Chaffee County Public Health or HRRMC.
As we try to move out of this pandemic and get on with our normal lives, this seems like insult to injury.
Benjamin Rush,
Salida