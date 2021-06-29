Dear Editor:
During filming of the 1968 movie “Planet of the Apes,” at lunchtime the actors playing apes and those playing gorillas dined separately. So recounts Stanford primatologist and neurologist Robert Sapolsky in his book “Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst”.
This Us versus Them thinking (capitalizations are his) is biological and preventable only with an amygdalotomy. The resulting behaviors are evident in other animal species, and there is even a monkey equivalent of the Implicit Association Test (which, supposedly, measures unconscious bias). It’s evident in infancy and need not be taught.
People in the Us group are your tribe, team, gang, party, gender, race, religion or even whether you play an ape or gorilla in a movie. People in the Them group look the same, act the same, think the same.
In academic jargon, you “essentialize” people when you put them in simple boxes, and this facilitates Us/Them thinking. It’s what whites openly did in the past and what anti-racists openly do now.
When candidate Joe Biden told a black man that “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him, he was assigning a person’s behavior to a skin color category.
Without intending harm, he was unconsciously channeling the woke essentialization of skin color.
On the other hand, the military, sports teams and some occupations essentialize people by their uniform, not by skin color. The uniform signifies “we’re in this together, and we must work together.”
Saplolsky ends his Us versus Them chapter with a warning. Some Us/Them thinking is good, some bad. Where it’s bad, such as with race, don’t feed the monster that lurks in our biological nature: “Distrust essentialism … Individuate, individuate, individuate.”
Martin Luther King expressed this more eloquently when hoping his children are not “judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Indeed, bias picked up by the Implicit Association Test goes away when people are viewed as individuals (with complex character) rather than members of a group (visible skin color).
And racial progress measured against the 1960s has been enormous. Left-wing TV host Bill Maher rightly lampooned his liberal audience’s failure to admit progress as “progressophobia.”
But now, progress-denier-utopians have built anti-racism training into a multimillion-dollar industry, incredibly with no evidence of benefit.
The dozen or so early academic studies done on its effectiveness showed no benefit, or worse, actual harm. I suspect recent, zealous manifestations of anti-racism training are more detrimental.
Telling children and adolescents they’re oppressors or oppressed based on skin color only heightens the salience of negative group identities.
The new anti-racists dislike Martin Luther King’s elevation of character over color, but neurology and evolutionary biology confirm his wisdom.
Conversely, calling “whiteness” a ubiquitous demon responsible for all problems will reverse racial progress.
In the last century, theories of communism, loved by intellectuals and disaffected radicals alike, devastated many countries. Now we rush into implementing race theories, another project of similar individuals. When will we learn?
Bob Engel,
Salida