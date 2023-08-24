Dear Editor:
It seems the news media, for the past 2½ years, has been totally dominated by the aftermath of the 2020 election. The results of the vote were disputed by the then administration along with avid followers. They allege and presume there was fraudulent, unfair advantage given to the opposition.
The former chief executive’s rhetoric vehemently proclaimed illegal ballots, as well as defective electronics, false tabulating and discarded ballots among other assumptions. Stalwart disciples hung on his every word and stretched their imagination to discover or manufacture some kind of proof. So far to no avail.
Possessing the most magnificent and gigantic ego of all time, his nibs was and is unable to face loss in his quest for “Master of the Universe.”
It’s scary to realize there are multitudes of Americans, including congresspersons, who still think the dude won.
Whatever you think of the current administration, you need to recognize there is the issue of having a long list of questionable upright citizens as supporters. To wit: the Proud Boys, KKKers, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Not to mention, the raiders of the Capitol.
They comprise a small minority compared to sensible voting citizens, but there are enough to stir the ire of the public. They make election fraud a major subject. Our democratic system is challenged.
The 2024 national election is just 15 months ahead. If his position on the ballot can't be avoided, hopefully a large majority of upright Americans will override it.
Dennis Boydston,
Salida