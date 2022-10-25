We are writing on behalf of Chaffee County Hospitality, our local nonprofit organization that operates the winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
The shelter will be open from Oct. 31 to April 30 and will provide a safe warm place for men at the First Christian Church and women at the United Methodist Church. We are again asking volunteers to donate meals as a way to express our compassion and caring for those struggling with life challenges.
If you have questions or want more information please text either Luz at 719-530-1213 or Marilyn at 719-239-1031.
Thank you so much for your support. It takes a village and we have one!
Chaffee County Hospitality