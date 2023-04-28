According to the Gospel of John, Jesus counseled the mob preparing to stone an adulteress thusly: “He who is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone at her.”
Perhaps the Catholic Church would be well advised to spend its time and effort getting its own house in order before trying to impress its morality on secular institutions like Salida Regional Library.
To continue with the biblical theme, “Why beholdest thou the mote in thy brother’s eye, but not the beam in thine own?”
It’s a time for reckoning in the Church, and I, for one, can do without their hypocrisy.