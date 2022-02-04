Dear Editor:
I am a native Coloradan and have enjoyed visiting Salida to see my niece, Molly Chilson, her husband, John Kearley, and son, Sam. I am also writing as a former Israeli kibbutz worker, Peace Corps India volunteer and Colorado social studies teacher.
It is imperative that Colorado elected officials in Washington, D.C., speak out to bring back the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) Iran nuclear treaty.
Coloradans for Middle East Diplomacy & Peace supports the Biden administration’s ongoing negotiations along with other members of the P5+1 and Iran to restore the JCPOA or Iran nuclear deal. The JCPOA verifiably blocked each of Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon and created a much-needed diplomatic relationship between Iran, the United States and U.S. allies.
The International Atomic Energy Association, the U.S. intelligence community and European allies all agreed that Iran was in compliance with the agreement even after the Trump administration stopped U.S. compliance. From implementation until former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal, military tensions between our countries were significantly reduced.
In short, the deal was working to limit Iran’s nuclear program and move our countries away from war.
Top Israeli security experts have stated that U.S. withdrawal from the agreement has been a total failure.
After years of punishing sanctions that harm millions of Iranians and escalating tensions that risk war, the Biden administration has a limited window to return to the successful and historic nuclear agreement. We encourage the Biden administration to do everything possible to bring about a full reimplementation of the JCPOA, and we encourage Colorado’s congressional delegation to publicly support this vitally needed diplomacy.
Dr. Bob Knott,
Denver