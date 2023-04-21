The “Find Suzanne Morphew” signs have just come down in Salida, right in time for tourist season. April 19 will mark one year since Barry Morphew was set free due to prosecutorial incompetence and sanctionable misconduct. Chaffee County might as well brace for another prosecutorial misfire in the impending “Schoolhouse” case. And so I ask:
Dear Colorado State and Local Leaders:
The entire 11th Judicial District is terminally broken. You have the power and the duty to intervene.
How many more of these stories will it take? How many more defendants walk? How many more murder and indelibly wounded child sexual assault victims and their equally broken families lose their right to due process and justice while you continue to line up your shot?
The Colorado Supreme Court OARC (Attorney Regulation Counsel) has received numerous specific details about DA Linda Stanley and her incompetent, arrogant, dangerously broken 11th JD for nearly two years and formal RFIs/investigations from multiple sources are stacking up.
The Colorado attorney general has also been provided with direct incontrovertible detailed evidence of Victim Rights and Pattern and Practice violations – numbers that transcend the infamous 12th JD and Alonzo Payne.
Colorado Gov. Polis has acknowledged “he is aware of and monitoring the situation.”
Here is yet another small detail that should already have been addressed through proper oversight and leadership.
Wendy Owens should not be employed by the 11th JD or any Colorado JD – failure to abide by Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC 8.3 Reporting Professional Misconduct). Both censured Wendy (Wyoming) and her censured boss, DA Linda Stanley, had a duty to report her 2022 censure to OARC.
How incredibly ironic that your protracted aim to ensure due process for these seemingly incompetent and extremely dangerous Colorado prosecutors is absolutely trampling the rights of dozens upon dozens of Colorado citizens – both defendants and victims/families, while undermining the work of our already stretched law enforcement. And the list is growing by the day.
Please acknowledge the real urgency here, cut through your own bureaucracy, convene a meeting and take immediate appropriate action.