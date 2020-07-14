Dear Editor:
Fair Tax Colorado, Initiative 271, creates a graduated income tax rate that lowers the rate on taxable income up to $250,000.
It increases the tax rates on taxable incomes above that amount to create more revenue for the State General Fund.
Fifty percent of that additional revenue will go to paying preschool -12 teachers and support staff. The other fifty percent will go to programs we depend upon: roads, transportation, mental health, affordable housing, child care, etc.
It is estimated the coronavirus pandemic has so far resulted in a $3.3 billion shortfall in revenue for Colorado. State programs that directly impact the quality of our lives have been dramatically effected.
To help Colorado recover from this economic blow the state needs additional revenue. Fair Tax Colorado can help our state and our citizens recover and provide a more equitable income tax system into the future.
Do you want to give the 95 percent of Coloradans who have taxable income of less $250,000 a savings in their taxes while helping Colorado financially recover? Sign a petition by July 24 and get Initiative 271 on the ballot in November.
You must sign a traditional petition form as the Colorado Supreme Court declared the single-line, mail in petitions invalid.
To do so attend a COVID safe drive through signing event at Wallbangers noon to 4 p.m. July 14. For more information and other petition signing opportunities email jlpeters1127@gmail.com or call 719-221-5768.
Jennifer Swan
Salida