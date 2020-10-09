Dear Editor:
We are the United States of America, with our states, starting with our original 13, which are separate governments under our constitution.
Is it acceptable to states with smaller populations to have their affairs decided by other states because more people live there?
Our founding fathers did recognize this inequality and created the electoral college to give equal voice to each state without regard to population.
A change to popular vote will give California, with more than 40 percent of the nation’s population, and New York, with more than 30 percent of the nation’s population, full control, leaving the other 48 states no voice whatsoever.
Would this be fair to the entire U.S. population?
Eugen Schwarz
Salida