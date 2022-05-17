Dear Editor:
A new assistant city administrator, earning over $114,000 a year, should be “skilled in diversity, equity and inclusion,” one council member advised. Other council members agreed.
DEI, as it’s called, is a fashionable political religion, not a job description.
In the book “Cynical Theories” the liberal authors trace different postmodernist theories from the 1960s through to their present-day illiberal, dogmatic obsession with race, gender and identity.
DEI officers are dedicated to “training our companies and institutions to enact and police The Truth according to” their definition of social justice. They “are the architects and enforcers of soft revolutions; they are inquisitors, seeking incidents of bias and imbalance.”
An excellent article on the DEI industry is “Getting Rich in the Diversity Marketplace: Ethnic studies consultants ride a wave of profits across America’s schools and corporate workplaces.” (Google the title to find it in Tablet Magazine.)
“The widespread implementation of DEI across the corporate sphere, according to company performance studies, have found that DEI is turning offices into hostile environments, driving down worker productivity, and in some cases making employees more biased and prejudiced toward their colleagues.”
Rather than hire a decent, self-aware person to apply existing laws and employee rules fairly, while managing projects, we’ll get inquisitors.
According to DEI gospel, it’s precisely those existing, white-supremacist laws and rules, like hiring and compensating someone according to their qualifications and job performance, that are responsible for today’s “inequity.”
The enlightened DEI practitioner will find Salida’s employee manuals and city communications ripe ground for they/them/their rewriting in conformity with the Faith.
Colorado State University, which I attended long ago, more recently published a nine-page “Inclusive Language Guide.” You’re not to say you’re an American, or from America, because it “erases other cultures.”
Excising the word “mother” from the English language is now all the rage, to be replaced with “birth parent.” So, Mother’s Day becomes Birth Parent’s Day and Father’s Day becomes … well, who knows.
A recent Economist magazine article mentioned how a Kenyan presidential candidate was envious of Tanzania for forging a national identity that overcame tribalism. Kenya has not forged a national identity, and its politics often lead to tribal conflict and violence.
In the U.S., polls show a large majority of Hispanics reject the “people of color” identity assigned them, preferring to be considered just hardworking Americans. In effect, they embrace a national identity.
In contrast, the DEI industry needs oppressed and oppressor classes for its very existence. Your “skilled” DEI officer sniffs out and sharpens lines of division and discord (à la Russian social media warfare).
I’ll end with a quote from Sergiu Klainerman, Eugene Higgins Professor of Mathematics at Princeton University, in a just-published article: “At Princeton, One Small Step for Free Speech, One Giant Leap for Censorship.”
“It is no secret that ever-growing fleets of administrative bureaucrats – many operating in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion” but in fact promoting conformity, inequality and exclusion – have taken over America’s educational institutions.”
Bob Engel,
Salida