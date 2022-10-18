Folks, the city has already put measures in place to exclude anyone from outside of Chaffee County to hold a short-term rental permit almost a year ago. One third of permit holders are primary residents and even more are local.
We don’t want to push the people who need permits the most out of the business of renting. There is a lot of misinformation circulating around the statistic that one in four houses aren’t used 100 percent of the time. Primary residents and/or snowbirds are included in these numbers. They aren’t second homes.
There needs to be an out-of-county tax on second homes and not punish all STR owners. Perhaps we could add a tourist tax of a quarter on restaurant and bar tickets and at the hot springs pool and spread the burden around. There has to be a more well-thought-out solution instead of placing all the weight on the local property owners and local STR holders. Salida has quickly turned from a blue collar town into a “Boulder South” community; long-term residents need these permits to keep up with the cost of living here. They are present and not absentee. Don’t punish them.