Dear Editor:
A belated thank you for Holiday Park 2020.
The calendar tells us that spring has begun, yet just a short time ago we were enjoying the 98 beautifully decorated trees in Holiday Park.
We are grateful to those who adopted the trees and to the many who got to walk through them, enjoying the lights and messages.
Over $3000.00 was raised which will be added to the Sunrise Rotary Club’s Charitable Fund and soon be awarded in scholarships.
We are thrilled to be a part of this special community event, yet as everyone knows, it takes more than our club alone.
Thank you to Collegiate Peaks Electric, Altamont Landscapes, and Hylton Lumber – for helping us with the electricity, placing the posts in the ground for the trees, and many donated items to help keep the trees and signage in place. Thank you to Salida Business Alliance for their support and encouragement.
A very special Thank You goes to the “Holiday Park Sisterhood” for their creation and continued support and advice.
In particular, Susan Matthews’ help in working with the student clubs at Salida High School and Vickie Sue Vigil for her knowledge and guidance through the entire process.
We look forward to Holiday Park 2021, and hope you, the community, will again join us.
Janet Franz and Cecil Rhodes
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club